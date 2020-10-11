HOOD, Joseph Charles "Joe" 66, passed away peacefully Friday, October 2, 2020 from an auto-immune disorder that struck him March 29, 2014 and fought him for the next 6 1/2 years. Joe laid railroad line until he graduated from Southern Illinois University with his Bachelor's and, later, his law degree. He was then commissioned in the U.S. Air Force and served at the Guam JAG office until transferred to MacDill AFB, where he held the office of Area Defense Counsel, responsible for 4 states. He discharged as a Captain in 1984, proud of his military service and accomplishments in the service of his country. Joe began practicing law in Florida in 1983 and became Board Certified in Marital and Family Law in 1991 was awarded the Professionalism Award in 2003 by the Hillsborough County Bar Association and held many offices in HCBA's Family Law section. Joe also sat on the Executive Council of the Family Law Section of The Florida Bar for eight years, serving on the most important committees. He was a Master in the Tampa Inns of Court. Joe was known to be a person who would readily help any attorney. His legal mind was among the best and sharpest; he was one of those rare individuals who could recall the exact legal citation for seemingly any case. He frequently lectured on behalf The Florida Bar, and was so respected in the legal community. He was very proud of his son, Patrick Joseph Hood, who is also an attorney and works in Tampa's Public Defender's Office. In his free time, Joe enjoyed watching and playing golf and football. He is survived by his son; his loving and devoted wife of 15 years, Yuwen; and their two young children, Sophia and Victoria. Yuwen was with him nearly every day after he became ill and was with him when he passed away. Joe will also be missed by his extended family and his friends. Simply put, Joe had a marvelous mind and a warm heart to all who knew him. A full military funeral with a band and gun salute will be held in Joe's honor for the buriel of his ashes Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2 pm at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. All are welcome. (Obituary by his friend, M. Weed, Esq.)



