HUGHES, Joseph Sr. 48, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned November 14, 2019. He is survived by son, Joseph G. Hughes Jr.; two daughters, Janyia I. Plummer and Jo'Quisha A. Hughes; mother, Dorothy Hughes; special friend, Shakilra Merrill; three brothers, Robert, Pearly, and Mark Hughes; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 am, at Christ Gospel Church. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 22, 4-7 pm, at: Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019