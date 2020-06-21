Joseph JOHNSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSON, Joseph Alan "Joe" At 62 years young, Joe passed away peacefully June 10, 2020. He was known as playwright, director, actor, and friends to many in St. Petersburg, as well as Los Angeles, New York, and Italy. He acted in over 30 plays locally and has written over 10 plays. His passion was to entertain. He was a graduate of the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. He appeared on stage, TV and was in over 20 films in the US and Italy. He is survived by brother, Bill Johnson; sister, Penny Johnson; brother, Rob Johnson; sister-in-law, Helen Johnson; nephew, Robert Johnson; niece, Mary Johnson and too many friends to count. He worked at Cassis American Brasserie for over 10 years. There will be a Celebration of Life for Joe at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metro Inclusive Health at their website: www.metrotampabay.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved