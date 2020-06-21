Joseph JOHNSON

JOHNSON, Joseph Alan "Joe" At 62 years young, Joe passed away peacefully June 10, 2020. He was known as playwright, director, actor, and friends to many in St. Petersburg, as well as Los Angeles, New York, and Italy. He acted in over 30 plays locally and has written over 10 plays. His passion was to entertain. He was a graduate of the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. He appeared on stage, TV and was in over 20 films in the US and Italy. He is survived by brother, Bill Johnson; sister, Penny Johnson; brother, Rob Johnson; sister-in-law, Helen Johnson; nephew, Robert Johnson; niece, Mary Johnson and too many friends to count. He worked at Cassis American Brasserie for over 10 years. There will be a Celebration of Life for Joe at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metro Inclusive Health at their website: www.metrotampabay.org
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.