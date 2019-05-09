Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes 1190 S. Broad St Brooksville , FL 34601 (352)-796-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

JOLY, Joseph III



76, of Spring Hill, FL, died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Jolly Joe was world-renowned in the dog show world as a breeder, owner, handler, and judge, including at the Westminster Dog Show. He won his first dog show at the age of eight. Among his many accomplishments in the sport, he bred and showed the number one toy breed dog in the country, named Superman, for many years. He never knew a stranger, and couldn't pass anyone with a pet without expressing his joy for the animal and its owner. Joe, a native of Salem, MA, was an accountant and business controller who graduated from Merrimack College. A Florida resident for 35 years, he was married to Robert Hughes, his partner of 24 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, June Peach Joly and Joseph Joly II and a brother, Edward Joly. Joe is survived by his sister, Maureen Cotoia, of Salem, MA, and always close to his cousin, Patricia "Sis" Cummings, also of Salem. A celebration of Joe's life will be Sept. 22 at a location to be announced. Contact his dear friend Eva Hansen at (321) 271-3087 for more information. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the AKC Canine Health Foundation at



Brewer & Sons/352-596-4991

