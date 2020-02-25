KARIBO, Joseph Anthony 97, of Tierra Verde, Florida passed away February 20, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born July 6, 1922 to Edmond and Regina Karibo, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Joseph is survived by his three children, Joeann (Mark Tamulonis), Jack (Jutta) Karibo, and Roberta (Jon) Bennett; three grandchildren, Justin Hixon, Martha (Aaron) Schue, Grace Bennett; and great-grandson, Darcy Schue. He was predeceased by beloved wife, Betty; sister, Eleanor Smith; brother, Robert; and many other dear family members. Visitation will be held at Feeney Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st St., Indianapolis, February 29, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm. Interment will follow at 1 pm, at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Indianapolis. Brett Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2020