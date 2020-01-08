LIDON, Joseph Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Joseph was 97, born December 29, 1922 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Jose Lidon and Josefina Fuentes. He graduated from Purdue University as a mechanical engineer and served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. After the war, he worked and retired from Chevron, USA and he also founded an engineering contracting firm. He relocated to St. Petersburg, FL in 1985 where he enjoyed a long and satisfying retirement, rich with golf at the Isla Del Sol Country Club. He enjoyed world travel, friends and family. A daughter, Mary Ellen and two sons, Joseph and David preceeded him in death. Joseph is survived by his wife, Peggy Davis Lidon; and his son, James Lidon and wife, Paula Castaldo Lidon and; cherished grandchildren, Siobhan Elizabeth, David Jake, Joseph Dominic and Alexander James. He is also survived by step-sons, David Davis and wife, Linda, Richard Davis and wife, Deborah, Todd Davis, Clark Davis; and stepdaughters, Debra Davis Arnold and husband, Charles and LuAnne Davis Lester and husband, Joe; and step-grandchildren that he loved and cherished. Beach Memorial Chapel website details other surviving family members. A memorial service will be held at Beach Memorial Chapel on St. Pete Beach, Sunday, January 12, at 5 pm. A Funeral Mass and burial date to be set later and will be in Clark, New Jersey. Beach Memorial Chapel www.beachmemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 8, 2020