LONDO, Joseph "Joe" 99, passed away February 25, 2020 in Florida. An angel gently took his hand and asked him to come home. Born in Erie, PA, December 23, 1921, Joe served in the Navy during WWII. He opened Bayview Auto Supply in 1964 with the help of his wife and children. It grew into six successful stores. They retired to Florida in 1984. Surviving him is son, Joe (Chris); daughter, Carla (John); daughter-in-law, Maryann; many grandchildren and great-grand-children. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Bette, in 2018 and his son, Phillip, in 2013. Joe lived a full life and did it his way. Now happily with his wife again, who was his inspiration. Burial will be at Bay Pines Veterans Cemetery.

