Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Memorial Gathering 7:00 PM McLaughlin Center at Christ the King Church 821 S Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa , FL View Map Service 8:00 PM Christ the King Church 821 S Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa , FL View Map Obituary

LOPEZ, Joseph R. "Joe" 95, of Tampa, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away August 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents, Laudino and Sarah Lopez, and sister, Alina Lopez. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Stella "Sis" Lopez; children, Joseph R. Lopez, Jr. (Margaret), Alan M. Lopez, Mark A. Lopez (Lisa) and Vanessa L. Rogers (Allen); and grandchildren Shea, Michael, David, Ryan, Jake and Alexis. Born on August 3, 1924, Joe lived in Tampa before moving to New York at the age of 12. During his senior year of high school, in 1941, he enlisted in the Navy and served on a destroyer in the Pacific during WWII, holding that position until the end of the war in 1945. After the war, he returned to Tampa and in 1951 met the love of his life, Sis Grimaldi, who helped him receive his business degree from the University of Tampa in 1953. Upon graduating college, Joe received his insurance license and worked as an agent for Poe and Associates in downtown Tampa for thirty years. A respected member of the community, he was on the Ybor City Chamber of Commerce and the Ybor City Optimist Club. In 1973, along with fellow members Joe Granda, Henry Fernandez, Daniel Martinez and Cesar Gonzmart, founded the Krewe of the Knights of Sant Y'ago, an instrumental part of the Ybor City community. In addition, through the Krewe of the Knights of Sant Y'ago Education Foundation, Inc., he started an endowment fund at his alma mater, the University of Tampa, for the education of Hispanics. An avid fisherman, Joe accomplished a rare feat of catching every species of bill fish in the world. He coached baseball for Bayshore Little League, formerly known as Ed Wright Little League, for 16 years in the Tampa Bay area and loved tennis, golf and the Miami Hurricanes. He was also an avid Bucs fan and season ticket holder for 43 years, and was one of the people responsible for bringing the franchise to the Tampa Bay area. Above all else, what he cherished the most was his family. A world traveler Joe never missed an opportunity to share those experiences with his children and grandchildren, who loved him dearly and will miss their "Papa", the best dressed man in Heaven. A service will be held at the McLaughlin Center at Christ the King Church, at 821 S Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33609 on Friday September 6, 2019. The family will host a gathering at 7 pm, followed by the service at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Krewe of Sant Y'ago Education Foundation, Inc, at 120 Woodglen Ct., Oldsmar, FL 34677. Please send online condolences to

