VALENTI, Joseph Louis



born in Tampa, FL Nov. 27, 1931 went to be with the Lord March 29, 2019. Mr. Valenti spent his professional career as a dedicated teacher at Hillsborough High School. He cherished his loving family, and had a passion for cooking Italian dishes. He is preceded in death by his parents, James C. Valenti and Antonia D'amico. Left to cherish his joyous memory are his two sons, John Vincent Valenti and Joseph Anthony and Christina Valenti; five grandchildren, John Anthony, Christina, Brittani, Beatrice, and Jacob; and six great-grandchildren, Natalia, Vincent, Lydiana, Alisandra, Maddie, and Camila. Mr. Valenti also is survived by his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Idalia Valenti; his sister, Rosalie (Joseph) Testa-Secca; nephew and niece, Patrick and Maria; and many loving Valenti family cousins and friends. A visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 5225 N. Himes Ave., Tampa, FL 33614, 10:30-11:30 am, followed by an 11:30 am Mass. An entombment with military honors will follow the funeral services at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610.Services entrusted with:



Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories





Garden Of Memories Funeral Home

