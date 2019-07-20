Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph M. BURKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

81, of Belleair Beach, died peacefully at home July 16, 2019 with his family at his side. Joe was born in the Bronx, NY and eventually left to join the USAF. As a fighter pilot, he saw much of the world and eventually met his bride, Bette, while stationed at Hamilton AFB near San Francisco. Shortly after getting married in 1964, he left the military and began a career as a pilot with TWA, KLM, and Martinair. During his 38 year career in aviation, he piloted many aircraft including the F-86 Sabre, F-101 Voodoo, Constellation, 880, DC-9, 707, 727, 1011, 757, 767, and retired as a Captain of the 747 in 1996. Joe and Bette raised three boys in Overland Park, KS. They moved to Belleair Beach, FL in 1985. He will be remembered for being among other things, a loving husband, a great father of three boys, an awesome grandfather, an amazing pilot, and a good member of the community. He possessed a strong work ethic as well as a great sense of humor. Joe is survived by his wife, Bette; son, Greg; son, Adam (Kimberly); son, Jason (Melodie); grandchildren, Michael and Ashley. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

BURKE, Capt. Joseph M.81, of Belleair Beach, died peacefully at home July 16, 2019 with his family at his side. Joe was born in the Bronx, NY and eventually left to join the USAF. As a fighter pilot, he saw much of the world and eventually met his bride, Bette, while stationed at Hamilton AFB near San Francisco. Shortly after getting married in 1964, he left the military and began a career as a pilot with TWA, KLM, and Martinair. During his 38 year career in aviation, he piloted many aircraft including the F-86 Sabre, F-101 Voodoo, Constellation, 880, DC-9, 707, 727, 1011, 757, 767, and retired as a Captain of the 747 in 1996. Joe and Bette raised three boys in Overland Park, KS. They moved to Belleair Beach, FL in 1985. He will be remembered for being among other things, a loving husband, a great father of three boys, an awesome grandfather, an amazing pilot, and a good member of the community. He possessed a strong work ethic as well as a great sense of humor. Joe is survived by his wife, Bette; son, Greg; son, Adam (Kimberly); son, Jason (Melodie); grandchildren, Michael and Ashley. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

