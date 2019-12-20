Joseph MAHAR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph MAHAR.
Service Information
GRASSO FUNERAL MEMORIAL AND CREMATION
12515 ULMERTON ROAD
Largo, FL
33774
(727)-223-4965
Obituary
Send Flowers

MAHAR, Joseph James USMC (Ret.) 92, of Seminole, passed away on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019 at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center. He served in the United States Marine Corp during World War II. After the war he had a long career as a baker. He is survived by his wife, Rhea May (Luvay); a daughter and her husband, Rhea M. (Cody) McCone; a son, Joseph James Mahar Jr; five grandchildren, Ciara, Kaeleigh, Bridget, Kaitlin, and Scamus. A funeral mass will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo, FL 33774. Online condolences may be offered at: www.grassofuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.