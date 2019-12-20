MAHAR, Joseph James USMC (Ret.) 92, of Seminole, passed away on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019 at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center. He served in the United States Marine Corp during World War II. After the war he had a long career as a baker. He is survived by his wife, Rhea May (Luvay); a daughter and her husband, Rhea M. (Cody) McCone; a son, Joseph James Mahar Jr; five grandchildren, Ciara, Kaeleigh, Bridget, Kaitlin, and Scamus. A funeral mass will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo, FL 33774. Online condolences may be offered at: www.grassofuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019