MAIDA , Joseph "Joe" passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Valerie Fernandez (Charles); grandchildren, Tiffani Miller (Gabe) and Charles Fernandez II; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Lucas Miller; brother, Nelson (Annie); and sister, Carmen Call (Bill). He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Hada Ippolito Maida and siblings, Tom Maida, Nick Maida, Leo Maida, Sara Quesada and Fina Profitt. Joe was born December 14, 1927 in Tampa, Florida, to Ignazio and Carmela Maida. He met his future wife, Hada, when he was 14 years old; it was love at first sight. He enjoyed telling stories of their courtship and laughed at the challenges of riding his horse to visit her. Joe was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church where, among other things, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus serving as a Trustee, Family and Vocations Director and member of the Fourth-Degree Assembly. He additionally volunteered for St. Vincent DePaul and delivered Meals on Wheels. More than 20 years ago, he and Hada created and organized a celebration for the Feast of St. Joseph, which has become an annual parish event. His interests included woodworking, traveling, creating stained glass, growing grapes and making wine, and spending time with his large extended family. Visitation will be Sunday, 2-5 pm, at Blount & Curry Temple Terrace. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, September 28, 11 am, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9715 N. 56th St., Temple Terrace. Burial services will be held 1:30 pm, at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Gulfside Hospice at 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639 or https://www.gulfside.org/memorial--honor-gifts.html