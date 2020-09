MAJER, Joseph Sr. 99, of Clearwater, formerly of Johnstown, PA passed away August 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Florence. Survived by a daughter, Marilyn; son, Joseph, Jr. (Marreen) and two grandchildren, Brett and Brittney. Funeral Mass will be Friday, September 4 at 10 am at St. Michael the Archangel, 2281 SR 580, Clearwater, burial will follow at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park. For more information, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com