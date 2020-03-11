MERANDO, Joseph John Joe passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with cancer. He is survived by two daughters, Melisa (Kevin) Russo and Christine; grandpa "Funny Papa" to Annelisa, Preston, and Josi; former spouse, Juanita; mother, Barbara; sister, Sherrie (Mark); brother, Richard (Meredith); sister, Nancy (Rick); and brother, Anthony. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; uncle, John; and grandparents. He was a loving uncle and friend to many and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at Life Church, 6224 Old Pasco Rd., Wesley Chapel, FL 33544. He will be laid to rest at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2020