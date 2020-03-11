Joseph MERANDO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph MERANDO.
Obituary
Send Flowers

MERANDO, Joseph John Joe passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with cancer. He is survived by two daughters, Melisa (Kevin) Russo and Christine; grandpa "Funny Papa" to Annelisa, Preston, and Josi; former spouse, Juanita; mother, Barbara; sister, Sherrie (Mark); brother, Richard (Meredith); sister, Nancy (Rick); and brother, Anthony. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; uncle, John; and grandparents. He was a loving uncle and friend to many and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at Life Church, 6224 Old Pasco Rd., Wesley Chapel, FL 33544. He will be laid to rest at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.