Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes 1190 S. Broad St Brooksville , FL 34601 (352)-796-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

CHIAPPETTA, Joseph Michael Jr.



73, of Brooksville, Florida was called home June 8, 2019. He was born January 17, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Florence (Janis) Chiappetta.



Joe was a devoted and faithful son, husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend. His passion was preparing food; a special gift he was given to entice everyone's palate. When asked for a recipe, he might have omitted something even though he denied it. One of his many attributes we laughingly cherish.



Joe served in the U.S.



He was a wonderful humanitarian who would fill any need when he saw one. He is Catholic by faith, and a member of St. Anthony the Abbott Catholic Church in Brooksville, where he was 1st Degree member for many years with the Knights of Columbus.



As past owner and chef of Joe's Diner in Brooksville, and Giovanni's (4 Star) Italian Restaurant on St. Pete Beach from 1984-1985, his goal was to prepare the freshest and best quality of food available. His passion for cooking and the restaurant business was evident.



In his spare time, Joe loved being with family and friends, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and cooking.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Chiappetta; daughter, Victoria Hess and her husband, Scott; grandchildren, Brayden and Sophia; sisters, Phyllis Napoles, Evelyn Pisciotta and her husband, Tony and Patty Ann Radatz and her husband, Bobby; nephews, Joseph Logan, Bill Logan and his wife, Julie, Anthony Pisciotta and his wife, Dawn; nieces, Lisa, Florence, and Phyllis Napoles (fiance;, Sasha), Dena Ferguson and her husband, John Sr., and Deana Adams and her husband, Daniel; great-nieces and great-nephews; Monica, Richard, Katlin, Lena, Nicolas, Sammantha (fiance', Terek), John Jr., Vincent, Danny Jr., Alexia, and Mia; great-great-great-nephew, Connor.



A Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 18, 3-6:30 pm, with a Prayer Service to follow 6:30-7 pm, at Brewer & Sons, Brooksville Chapel. A Celebration of Life Mass will be Wednesday, June 19, 11 am, at St. Anthony the Abbot Catholic Church, 20428 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601 with an inurnment 12:30 pm, at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, Fisher House, 13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL 33612-4745.



Visit





CHIAPPETTA, Joseph Michael Jr.73, of Brooksville, Florida was called home June 8, 2019. He was born January 17, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Florence (Janis) Chiappetta.Joe was a devoted and faithful son, husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend. His passion was preparing food; a special gift he was given to entice everyone's palate. When asked for a recipe, he might have omitted something even though he denied it. One of his many attributes we laughingly cherish.Joe served in the U.S. Army from May 1966 to April 1968. He served active duty during The Vietnam War where he had the most precarious position as a sharp shooter protecting the troops on the ground. He received the following medals, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal (First Award), and Vietnam Service Medal Sharpshooter (Rifle M-16). Joe was among those who allow us to be "home of the free because of the brave." We will be forever grateful to him and others who have served and currently serve.He was a wonderful humanitarian who would fill any need when he saw one. He is Catholic by faith, and a member of St. Anthony the Abbott Catholic Church in Brooksville, where he was 1st Degree member for many years with the Knights of Columbus.As past owner and chef of Joe's Diner in Brooksville, and Giovanni's (4 Star) Italian Restaurant on St. Pete Beach from 1984-1985, his goal was to prepare the freshest and best quality of food available. His passion for cooking and the restaurant business was evident.In his spare time, Joe loved being with family and friends, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and cooking.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Chiappetta; daughter, Victoria Hess and her husband, Scott; grandchildren, Brayden and Sophia; sisters, Phyllis Napoles, Evelyn Pisciotta and her husband, Tony and Patty Ann Radatz and her husband, Bobby; nephews, Joseph Logan, Bill Logan and his wife, Julie, Anthony Pisciotta and his wife, Dawn; nieces, Lisa, Florence, and Phyllis Napoles (fiance;, Sasha), Dena Ferguson and her husband, John Sr., and Deana Adams and her husband, Daniel; great-nieces and great-nephews; Monica, Richard, Katlin, Lena, Nicolas, Sammantha (fiance', Terek), John Jr., Vincent, Danny Jr., Alexia, and Mia; great-great-great-nephew, Connor.A Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 18, 3-6:30 pm, with a Prayer Service to follow 6:30-7 pm, at Brewer & Sons, Brooksville Chapel. A Celebration of Life Mass will be Wednesday, June 19, 11 am, at St. Anthony the Abbot Catholic Church, 20428 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601 with an inurnment 12:30 pm, at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, Fisher House, 13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL 33612-4745.Visit www.brewerfuneral.com to leave your condolences. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Vietnam War Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close