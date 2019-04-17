Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Joseph Mitchell Knight Obituary
KNIGHT, Joseph Mitchell Jr.

91, died on April 15, 2019, at his home in Belleair Bluffs, FL. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Harriet (Getzen) Knight; four children, Mitchell Hart Knight, Ann (Knight) Hammock, James Parrish Knight, Gayle (Knight) Colman; and four grandchildren. Joe was born on December 5, 1927, in Elfers, FL, the son of Joe Knight, Sr. and Rosaline (Parrish) Knight. His paternal grandfather, Peter O. Knight, an early Tampa businessman, lawyer and civic leader, moved to Tampa around 1890. Crawford Parris, Joe's maternal grandfather, came to Florida under the U.S. Armed Occupation Act of 1842. Joe attended local schools and graduated from The Florida Military Academy in 1945. After graduation, he enrolled in the U.S. Army. He served in Korea in the infantry and was discharged in 1948. After his service, Joe attended The University of Florida and graduated in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in agriculture. After college, Joe joined his brother, Peter, in operating Sans Souci Groves in Elfers, FL. Later, Joe turned his passion for antique furniture restoration into Elf Antiques located at Indian Rocks Beach. A memorial service is planned for Thursday, April 18, at 1 pm, at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Clearwater, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Suncoast Hospice or the Salvation Army.

Moss Feaster Clearwater

www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2019
