1/2
Joseph MOSCHELLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOSCHELLA, Joseph 97, peacefully passed away at home Sept. 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He has joined his beloved wife, Patricia and his daughter, Marylou. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia, Sharleen, Julie and Kim; along with 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Joseph was a captain in the USAF and served during WWII and the Korean War. He graduated at the top of his class from Columbia University in Dentistry. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com for service details and to place a tribute. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole (727) 391-0121

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
7273910121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved