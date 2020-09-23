Joseph MOSCHELLA

MOSCHELLA, Joseph 97, peacefully passed away at home Sept. 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He has joined his beloved wife, Patricia and his daughter, Marylou. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia, Sharleen, Julie and Kim; along with 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Joseph was a captain in the USAF and served during WWII and the Korean War. He graduated at the top of his class from Columbia University in Dentistry. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
for service details and to place a tribute. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole (727) 391-0121