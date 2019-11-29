NAVARRA, Joseph J. passed away on November 17, 2019. He was the husband of Joyce E. Navarra (deceased) and father of Janice Rybar, John V. Navarra, Jamie Ralston, and Jill Chmelik. He served honorably during WWII, as a Seaman 2nd Class, landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day. He graduated from Long Island University and Brooklyn Law School becoming a member of the New York and Florida State Bar Associations, practicing law in both states. He was an Assistant State (District) Attorney under the Honorable E.J. Salcines and later the Chief of the Support/Family Court Division in Hillsborough County and a Judge Magistrate. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

