HEBERT, Joseph P. and Gail L.After 58 years of marriage, Joseph P. Hebert, 82, and Gail L. Hebert, 77, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away lovingly devoted to one another. Joe passed at the Bay Pines VA Hospital Hospice, following a brief illness, July 5, 2019. Two short weeks later, Gail joined him, passing away at the Suncoast Hospice at Bayfront Hospital July 19, 2019. Joe was born in Keane, NH, August 9, 1936, the first son of the late Bruno and Simone (Mercure) Hebert. Gail was born in Putnam, CT, April 29, 1942, of the late Arthur and Orina (Coty) Boisclair. They married June 17, 1961.Joe and Gail were proud veterans of the U.S. Airforce. Joe served for 20 years (1956-1976) and retired at the rank of Master Sergeant while Gail served as a Second-Class Airman from 1960-1961. As wonderful and devoted parents, they were actively involved in their sons' lives as well as the community. Joe could always be found with his signature ball cap enjoyably watching Florida sports, especially his TB Rays. Gail forged a path in Pinellas County's political scene serving as Vice-Chairman of the Pinellas County Republican Executive Committee and President of the local St. Petersburg Republican Club for many years. Both Joe and Gail loved their family, friends, and community and will be truly missed by all.Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul. Gail was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gordon. Joe and Gail are both lovingly survived by Joe's brothers, John and Simon; Gail's brother, Bruce; their sons, Jay, Rick, and Marc; their sons' wives, Marybeth, Beth, and Shawn; three granddaughters; and four great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Petersburg Community Church, 4501 30th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713. Ceremonies to celebrate their lives will be held August 2, 2019. A church Service is scheduled 9 am, at St. Petersburg Community Church and an Interment Ceremony with full military honors will follow at the Bay Pines National Cemetery Honors Pavilion at 11 am. Following the Interment ceremony, a gathering of family and friends are invited to a reception at Joe and Gail's home. All who enjoyed the privilege of knowing them are invited to attend. More information about Joe and Gail can be found at VeteransFuneralCare.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019

