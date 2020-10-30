1/1
Joseph PANIELLO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PANIELLO, Joseph Mackie Jr. "Jay" as he was known to his family and friends, passed away in a car accident on October 21, 2020 in Atlanta. He was born September 30, 1987, and had recently celebrated his 33rd birthday. Everyone who met Jay was impressed by his outgoing personality, and sense of humor, and if he befriended you, his loyalty. Jay was born and raised in Tampa, and enjoyed an active childhood. Growing up, he loved going to southwest Georgia, to go four-wheeling and hunting. As an adult, Jay established himself in the field of precious metals investing, and was a partner in National Metals Exchange, in Atlanta. He threw himself into his work just like he did everything else, with boundless energy and enthusiasm. Jay is survived by his mother, Pamela O'Connell (Dan); father, Mackie Paniello (Sherry); sister, Julie Paniello; grandmother, Joanna Watts Stephens; aunt, Julie Sands; uncle, John Stephens; uncle, Jim Stephens; aunt, Perle Hicks; aunt, Louise Matthews; aunt, Ann Dykeman; and cousins, Taylor, Kelley, Annie, Jack, Emily, Margaret, Joanna, and Natalie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved