PANIELLO, Joseph Mackie Jr. "Jay" as he was known to his family and friends, passed away in a car accident on October 21, 2020 in Atlanta. He was born September 30, 1987, and had recently celebrated his 33rd birthday. Everyone who met Jay was impressed by his outgoing personality, and sense of humor, and if he befriended you, his loyalty. Jay was born and raised in Tampa, and enjoyed an active childhood. Growing up, he loved going to southwest Georgia, to go four-wheeling and hunting. As an adult, Jay established himself in the field of precious metals investing, and was a partner in National Metals Exchange, in Atlanta. He threw himself into his work just like he did everything else, with boundless energy and enthusiasm. Jay is survived by his mother, Pamela O'Connell (Dan); father, Mackie Paniello (Sherry); sister, Julie Paniello; grandmother, Joanna Watts Stephens; aunt, Julie Sands; uncle, John Stephens; uncle, Jim Stephens; aunt, Perle Hicks; aunt, Louise Matthews; aunt, Ann Dykeman; and cousins, Taylor, Kelley, Annie, Jack, Emily, Margaret, Joanna, and Natalie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store