entered eternal life on February 6, 2020. The world has lost an honorable and esteemed man. Joe was born on February 24, 1926 in Seminole Heights to Alfonso Caltagirone and Angelina Perricone Caltagirone. Joe grew up in Ybor city and attended local schools. At 17, he interrupted his high school education to enter the U.S. Navy and served his country during World War II. Seaman First Class Caltagirone was a parachute rigger and a night flyer squadron target-plane observer. He was one of the last living WWII veterans and a true patriot. He and his brother Philip were a part of the only four percent remaining WWII veterans. Upon discharge from the Navy, Joe returned home to marry the love of his life, Dora Scolaro. They enjoyed 71 years of married life. Joe studied architectural drafting and ultimately spent almost 40 years as an architectural draftsman at the McEwan group. He retired at the age of 81. His civic involvement was great; he was most proud of his 40 years of dedication to the Italian Club. He was well known for his involvement in remodeling the Club's building in Ybor City and refurbishing its cemetery. Joe also initiated a Memorial Day tribute to veterans, whereby for 40 years, a wreath has been placed at the Italian club cemetery's veteran's monument to honor these and all vets lost in WWII. Joe was also a founding member of Loggia Mona Lisa, a local branch of the Order of the Son of Italy in America. In their years together, Joe and Dora were world travelers. They traveled throughout the U.S., Canada, South America and Europe. This included 10 visits to their favorite place, Italy. Joe had a tremendous pride in his Sicilian heritage. He referred to Italy and Sicily as "Paradise." He evolved into being a cultural genius and the family historian who celebrated all things Italian/Sicilian, especially the family. Joe was a man of honor who brought honor to his family and earned the respect of many. In addition to his wife, Dora Scolaro Caltagirone, Joe is survived by his brother, Philip P. Caltagirone; and his sister, Carmen Manali of Anna Maria Beach; a sister-in-law, Frances Ginex; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Those who wish to honor Joe's memory, should make donations to the Italian Club Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1711 E 11th Ave. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private and will be held at a later date.
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020