LAURENCE, Joseph R. Sr.
79, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born 1939 in Massachusetts, Joe is survived by his son, Joseph Jr.; daughter, Judith Renaud; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nine of his 13 siblings. Joe moved his family to St. Petersburg in 1974 where he built a thriving hair salon and co-founded a souvenir company. Joe was active at St. Jude parish where he was affectionately called the Silver Fox. Viewing will be at Brett Funeral Home Monday, June 24, from 6-8 pm and a Funeral Mass at St. Jude Cathedral Tuesday, June 25, at 10 am. Full details are on:
brettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019