Service Information

Oliver H. Bair Funeral Home
8500 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby , PA 19082
(610)-449-8585

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
1071 Holland Rd
Southampton , PA

Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
1071 Holland Rd
Southampton , PA

Obituary

KIERNAN, Joseph Randall "Randy"



of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Randy was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, NJ and St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, PA, where he proudly served as the school's mascot, The Hawk, from 1981-1982.



Randy's professional career was spent in the technology sector starting at Wang Labs. He worked at Apple Computer, Palm Inc., and most recently as a Sales Director at Blackberry. Randy's true interests were his family and sports. He was a Philadelphia Eagles and St. Joseph's University Hawks fan. He also followed the University of Virginia Cavaliers and the Florida State Seminoles. Randy was born in Philadelphia and raised in New Jersey. Before moving to Charlottesville, Randy lived in Palm Harbor, FL for 18 years and Ridley Park, PA for 10 years. He was active in many athletic endeavors and he and his family participated in weekend road races, triathlons, biathlons and bike races. For the past several years he rowed with the Rivanna Rowing Club and was a crossfitter at Charlottesville Crossfit.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Colleen Campbell Kiernan; daughters, Caroline Kiernan, Katharine Kiernan, and Moira Kiernan Concannon; and son-in-law, William Concannon. He is also survived by his loving father, Joseph R. Kiernan; brother, Mark Kiernan (Barbara); and sisters, Jane Hartsough, Annette Lawlor (Richard), and Mary Boyle (Eric). He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews, who will all miss his gifts of sporting gear. He was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Huhn Kiernan.



Visitation will take place at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Southampton, PA 18966 on Saturday, June 29 from 10-11 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Randy Kiernan Scholarship Fund at St. Joseph's University:



The Oliver H. Bair & Monaghan Funeral Home (610) 449-8585

