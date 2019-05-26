McGUIRK, Joseph Raymond
65, of Seminole, FL, passed away May 16, 2019. He will join his father, Joseph B. in Heaven and leaves behind his mother, Virginia; his son, Sean; and his brother, Larry. He graduated from Seminole High School and attended SPC. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying scuba diving, hunting and surfing. Joe was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019