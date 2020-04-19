REILLY, Joseph William "Joe" 75, passed quietly at home April 4, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Furry) Reilly; siblings, Darlene (Reilly) and Fred Ironside; and his children, Beth Gregory, Tim Reilly, Kathy Jo Morrison and spouses. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. and Dorothy Change Reilly and sister, Mary L. Reilly of Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020