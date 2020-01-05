Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Reineman. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Memorial service 10:00 AM Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

REINEMAN, Joseph Vilsack USAF age 86, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on December 29, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 3, 1933. He graduated from Shady Side Academy (Pittsburgh) and Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut earning a BS degree in engineering, math, and physics. In 1997, he was awarded the Trinity "Century of Engineering Achievement Citation." Joe was president of Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity. He moved to Tampa in 1957 while serving in the United States Air Force as a pilot in the Strategic Air Command. After completing his service obligation in 1959, he continued in the Air Force Reserves as commander of a mobile communications detachment and Control Tower Officer. In 1959, Joe married his wife, Betty. They have five children, Linda (Jeffrey) Wingate, Deborah (Guy III) King, Nanette, Joe Jr., Ginger (Richard) Chapman; and seven grandchildren, Guy IV and Wilson King, Alexandra (Michael) Gibbons, Joseph III and Oliver Reineman, and Catherine and McKinley Chapman. In 1959, Joe started his career in the engineering department of General Telephone Company of Florida. He advanced rapidly in the Florida organization while responsible for planning and budgeting for the rapid expansion of the telephone network. In 1970, he transferred to GTE headquarters in New York City to develop a long-distance calling service plan for GTE. In 1971, he returned to Florida as planning director to establish a new planning organization. A number of subsequent promotions included moves to Stamford, Connecticut GTE headquarters in 1976; then to Los Gatos, California to open a new regional headquarters; to Stamford, Connecticut in 1978 as Vice President of Engineering of GTE telephone operations. In this position he directed the digital conversion of the 10 million GTE telephone lines while managing a five year capital program of $15 billion. Joe led the GTE early entry into the cellular telephone business obtaining seven major metropolitan licenses including Tampa, Honolulu, Houston, and San Francisco. Joe was also very proud of establishing a first in industry "Associate Technical Degree Program," awarding over 1,000 accredited degrees. Joe retired from GTE of Florida in 1989 and remained active in business and technical consulting. Joe was a strong believer in community service and became the leader of many organizations. Notable examples were, President of the Interbay Sertoma Gold Honor Club, Boy Scout Leader, Chief of the Timuquanians, Chair of the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center Producers Group, "Mayor" of Culbreath Isles Property Owner's Association, and an Elder in the Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church. In Tampa Rotary, Joe chaired the Scholarship Committee for 19 years awarding over 50 college scholarships to Boys and Girls Club members. He was also proud of serving on the Executive Committee of Governor Ruben Askew's "Management and Efficiency Commission." Joe led a team of 17 loaned executives that identified and implemented $100 million of savings in the health, rehabilitation, prison and parole systems. He is an Emeritus member of the USF Advisory Board to the College of Engineering and was Chair from 2006 to 2011. He is also a member of Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club, Tampa Rotary, and a former member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. Betty and Joe traveled extensively while Joe practiced his skill as a photographer. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 am at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Joe's honor to the Straz Center of Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa, FL 33602 or to the Tampa Rotary Scholarship Fund, 806 Jackson St., Tampa, FL 33602. Arrangements by Blount & Curry MacDill, (813) 876-2421

