SANDER, Joseph Edward died January 24, 2020. He was born June 27, 1941. He is survived by siblings, Gheri Reed Contini, Patricia (Robert) Stoehrer, and Frank Sander; nephews and nieces, Robbie, Debbie, Michael, Dorothy, Tommy, Susan, Alan, John, Christina, Taryn, and Kris. He was predeceased by parents, Charles and Emma Sander; brother, Charles Sander; brothers-in-law, Robert Reed and Mike Contini; sister-in-law, Phyllis Sander. He will also be greatly missed by his fellow Devil Dogs at the Marine Corps League Holiday Det-567 and the staff at Hooters Port Richey. Michels and Lundquist
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 28, 2020