SCAGLIONE, Joseph Lynn loving father and lifelong resident of Tampa Bay, passed away Thursday April, 16, 2020 at age 64. Joseph was born February 2, 1956 to Tony and Loner Scaglione. He graduated from Hillsborough High School and enjoyed a career in management most notably at MaasBrothers/ Burdines and Gateway, before owning his own restaurant and retiring in 2018. He was a kind and energetic person who was known for his ability to work with others. He was passionate about making people feel valued and helping them reach their aspirations. He served as a mentor to many and enjoyed carrying on a conversation with anyone he met. Joseph is survived by brothers, Mike Scaglione and wife, Jackie, and Larry Scaglione and wife, Lucille; sons, Joseph Scaglione II and wife, Michelle and James Scaglione. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His memorial service will be set to occur later in the year due to current travel restrictions.

