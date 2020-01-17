SEIDEL, Joseph S. 91, of Bayonet Point, FL passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born June 30, 1928 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Joe was an Air Force veteran. He earned his Doctorate in Jurisprudence in 1956 at Rutgers University, then started his own law practice in New Jersey. He was Past District Governor Rotary International District 7470, 1989-1990, member of Rotary Morristown, NJ, 1971-1999 and New Port Richey Rotary since 2000, Florida Academy of Professional Mediators, American Bar Assoc., volunteer at Pasco County Sheriff's Office. He is survived by wife, Geraldine "Gerry"; sons, Scott (Diane) and Mitchell; brother, Robert; grandchildren, Adam and Alexis; one great-grandson, Benjamin. Friends may call 10 am - 12 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Faupel Funeral Home. Donations may be made to:Rotary International. Faupel Funeral Home 7524 Ridge Road Port Richey, FL 34668
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020