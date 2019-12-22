|
|
SERRA, Joseph J. Jr. 64, of Belleair, died on December 14, 2019. It is with great sadness that the family of Joe announces his unexpected passing. Joe was born at St. Anthony's hospital and raised in St. Petersburg where he lived with his parents and three brothers. After high school graduation, he joined the US Air Force where he served our country for four years. He returned to Florida and started his family. Joe lived a very full life as an extremely successful and influential executive in the I.T. industry for over 30 years. He had a unique ability to build strong and professional relationships that stood the test of time. His positive influence in his industry and his positive attitude with any challenge he faced made him unforgettable. Joe's first love was for his family. He was married to Susan for almost 24 years, and they loved raising their children together. They always made time each summer for extended family vacations. Joe loved the water, spending time grilling on his Treager grill and drinking Guinness while watching the Rays on TV in his backyard. He was happiest when he was hosting friends and family at his home, smoking ribs and chicken wings on the grill. He was kept very young at heart by his children, ranging in age from 39 to 12. Joe shouldered a very large level of responsibility with a demanding career, lovingly taking care of his father, four children, three dogs, and a litany of friends both professionally and personally. He had high expectations for his colleagues and his children, but underneath that seemingly stern exterior he had a sarcastic wit and a smile that was warm and all consuming. Joe influenced so many people in his lifetime, both personally and professionally and his reach extended worldwide. He lived his life with no regrets and no one questioned where they stood with him. He was a large loving life force whose legacy will live on forever through his children and through all the fabulous memories that he made with so many. Joe is lovingly remembered by his wife, Susan, and his children, Joey (Cara), Jillian, Sean, and Leeza; as well as his dad, Joe Sr; three brothers, 13 nieces and nephews and a very large extended family. Joe's Celebration of Life service will be held 1 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Anona United Methodist Church, 13233 Indian Rocks Road, Largo. Donations in memory of Joe may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation Suncoast Hospicehttps://suncoasthospice.org and Carlton Manor https://www.carltonmanor.org. Please visit www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com to place a tribute and to view Joe's video tribute.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019