Service Information Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home 2853 SUNSET POINT RD Clearwater , FL 33759 (727)-796-1992 Send Flowers Obituary

SMALDONE, Joseph A. A resident of Pinellas County for more than 40 years and long-time resident of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away in his sleep August 7, 2019 at the age of 97 at Tierra Pines Center, Largo. He was born in New York City and moved to Florida in 1972 from Valley Stream, NY. He retired from the Pinellas Co. Building Dept in 1983, and was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Palm Harbor. Smaldone was born in 1921, the second of four sons born to Joseph M. and Alice (Regucci) Smaldone. He married Frances M. Ryan in 1944 and raised a family of four children in Valley Stream, Long Island. After Fran's death in 1981 he married Shirley F. Clement, who predeceased him in 2013 after 31 years together. Joe was an Army veteran of World War II, serving in the US and Europe, and was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed music, singing, and dancing, gardening, watching sports, and socializing with family, friends, and neighbors. He had a contagious sense of humor, made friends easily, and always had a kind word for people he encountered in everyday life. His loved and cared for his entire extended family, always ready to help and counsel, and remembering all their birthdays and anniversaries. Survivors include his children, Joseph, Mary Elliott, Robert, and Thomas; stepchildren, Lynda Waddell, Doreen Clement, and Douglas Clement; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor Saturday, Aug. 10, at 9:30 am, followed by burial at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, Sunset Point Rd., Clearwater. Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home

