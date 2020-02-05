|
|
born on September 6, 1946, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. A Tampa Native, avid Gator fan, and longtime local business owner, he is best remembered as a loving and generous family man with a heart for people, who was loved and respected by every person whose life he touched. He is survived by Dinah, his Loving wife of 52 years; sons, Joe Jr. (Monica) and Michael (Jennifer); five beloved granddaughters, Julia, Carly, Toryn, Jadyn, and Harper; his brother, Henry; sister, RoseAnn; and his many beloved nieces and nephews. Please visit the Boza & Roel Funeral Home website for information about the service and donations, in lieu of flowers.
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
www.bozaroelfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020