THOMAS, Joseph "Jo Jo" 38, of St. Petersburg, FL, transi-tioned on October 18, 2019. He is survived by his dear mother, Ozie Okoh; his loving wife, Christine Thomas; daughters, Jo'Shauntye, JoNyeisha, and Jo'Teisha Thomas; other relatives and friends. Visitation with wake service is on Friday, 6-8 pm, at Abundant Life Ministries. Funeral service is on Saturday, October 26, at 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St. S. Lawson F.H. (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019