Service Information McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors 470 French Road Utica , NY 13501 (315)-797-1900 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors 470 French Road Utica , NY 13501 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro

ULLRICH, Joseph E. 66, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, in Tampa, FL. He was born July 7, 1953 in Utica, the son of the late Edward and Mary Therese (Gorman) Ullrich. Joseph was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College, playing football at both. He moved to Tampa 35 years ago where he owned and operated Omni Publicity. Joe brought an endless amount of energy and enthusiasm to everything he did and said. You always knew Joe was in the room as everyone would be circled around him when he kicked off his newest story by belting out "you are not going to believe this" When he was not telling a story or creating some mischief, he was capturing the action with his camera. He had a big heart and always let you know that he was in your corner. Joe loved playing football and was a dedicated Buccaneers fan. He loved taking flying lessons, target shooting, boating, his corvette, and bantering about the latest headlines. But most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family, friends and neighbors. Joe is survived by his siblings, Laurie (Bob Bach) Liechty, Cicero, Deb Ullrich, Liverpool, Mark (Sue) Ullrich, Manlius, Tricia (Mark) O'Connor, Manlius; nieces and nephews, Danielle (Sean) Lewis, Rochester, Ryan (Andrea) Ullrich, Tampa, Sean, Luke and Gwen O'Connor, Manlius; Erica and Rene Beauregard; great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as many cousins of the Ullrich, Martin, Gorman, and Holmes families; and his neighborhood family in Tampa. He was predeceased by goddaughter and niece, Vanessa Cornnell. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Thursday, 5-7 pm, at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 11 am, at St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Joe's name may be made to Lifepath Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or online at

