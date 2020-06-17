Joseph WALTERS

WALTERS, Joseph H. Jr. of Brooksville, passed away June 13, 2020. He was born March 25, 1948 to the late Joseph and Delores Walters. Mr. Walters was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Joey, Todd, and Jason; daughter, Tammy; brothers, Dennis, Danny, and Steven; sisters, Delores, Sharon, and Kim; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Friday, June 19, at 10 am.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 17, 2020.