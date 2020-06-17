Joseph WALTERS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALTERS, Joseph H. Jr. of Brooksville, passed away June 13, 2020. He was born March 25, 1948 to the late Joseph and Delores Walters. Mr. Walters was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Joey, Todd, and Jason; daughter, Tammy; brothers, Dennis, Danny, and Steven; sisters, Delores, Sharon, and Kim; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Friday, June 19, at 10 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1214 Wendy Court
Spring Hill, FL 34607
(352) 684-5334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved