Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph William GOODSIR. View Sign

GOODSIR, Joseph William



89, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at his residence in Clearwater, FL. He was born Sept. 13, 1929 in Detroit. He attended Mackenzie High School; while in high school, he was a member of the TNT fraternity, and met the love of his life, Viola Vergos, who he married in 1952. Joe attended Wayne State University and earned his law degree from Detroit College of Law in 1956. Joe, better known in his later years as "Papa," was a voracious reader and enjoyed music. He had a strong faith and was very active in the Episcopal Church. He was a long time Usher and served on the Vestry, as a Senior Warden of The Cathedral Church of St. Paul. He also attended St. Peter's Cathedral in St. Petersburg, FL in his later years. He was a devoted husband, loving father and wonderful grandfather. Joe is survived by his sister, Nancy Benes of Port Huron, MI; children, Christina (Robert) Fryer of Clearwater, Joseph (Kerry) Goodsir Jr. of Okemos, MI, and David (Susan) Goodsir of Lake Bluff, IL; grandchildren, Alexander and James Fryer, Rachael Jungling, and Bella, Adam, Joseph III and Will Goodsir, as well nieces and nephews. A memorial service, will be held at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 4800 Woodward Avenue, Detroit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice.

GOODSIR, Joseph William89, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at his residence in Clearwater, FL. He was born Sept. 13, 1929 in Detroit. He attended Mackenzie High School; while in high school, he was a member of the TNT fraternity, and met the love of his life, Viola Vergos, who he married in 1952. Joe attended Wayne State University and earned his law degree from Detroit College of Law in 1956. Joe, better known in his later years as "Papa," was a voracious reader and enjoyed music. He had a strong faith and was very active in the Episcopal Church. He was a long time Usher and served on the Vestry, as a Senior Warden of The Cathedral Church of St. Paul. He also attended St. Peter's Cathedral in St. Petersburg, FL in his later years. He was a devoted husband, loving father and wonderful grandfather. Joe is survived by his sister, Nancy Benes of Port Huron, MI; children, Christina (Robert) Fryer of Clearwater, Joseph (Kerry) Goodsir Jr. of Okemos, MI, and David (Susan) Goodsir of Lake Bluff, IL; grandchildren, Alexander and James Fryer, Rachael Jungling, and Bella, Adam, Joseph III and Will Goodsir, as well nieces and nephews. A memorial service, will be held at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 4800 Woodward Avenue, Detroit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close