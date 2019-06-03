HIRST, Josephine A.
94, of St. Petersburg, passed away on May 8, 2019. Born in Point Aux Basques, MI on July 18, 1924. She was married to Murray Hirst for 68 years before his passing on July 9, 2016. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg and the Treasure Island Islettes. She is survived by her sisters, Gladys (Steve) Kovach and Beverly Jean (Wilbur) Whitten; sister- in-law, Miriam Steinburg; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Charles, Elwood, Milton, and Frank; and sister, Betty. There will be a service for her and her husband Murray at Our Savior Lutheran Church June 5, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the fam-ily requests donations to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 3, 2019