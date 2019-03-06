JOHNSON, Josephine A.
born in Bayonne, NJ to Charles and Charlotte Romano, who was a beloved mother, Nana, MomMom, and great-grandma, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She lived in Old Bridge, NJ for many years before moving to Florida in 2001. Josephine worked as a Purchasing Agent for the Personal Products Division of Johnson & Johnson for over 25 years. Josephine was devoted to her faith and loyal to her church. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen, her daughter-in-law, Karen, and her brother, Buddy Romano. She is survived by two sons, Paul of Brick, NJ and Tom (Cathy) of Myrtle Beach, SC and son-in-law, Tom of Old Bridge, NJ. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Tim, Sarah, and Amanda; one great-grandchild, Brycen; and two brothers, Frank and Bobby. She also leaves behind many dear friends. A Liturgy celebrating her life will be on Saturday, March 9, at 1 pm at St. Theresa Church, Spring Hill, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019