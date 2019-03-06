Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine A. JOHNSON. View Sign

born in Bayonne, NJ to Charles and Charlotte Romano, who was a beloved mother, Nana, MomMom, and great-grandma, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She lived in Old Bridge, NJ for many years before moving to Florida in 2001. Josephine worked as a Purchasing Agent for the Personal Products Division of Johnson & Johnson for over 25 years. Josephine was devoted to her faith and loyal to her church. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen, her daughter-in-law, Karen, and her brother, Buddy Romano. She is survived by two sons, Paul of Brick, NJ and Tom (Cathy) of Myrtle Beach, SC and son-in-law, Tom of Old Bridge, NJ. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Tim, Sarah, and Amanda; one great-grandchild, Brycen; and two brothers, Frank and Bobby. She also leaves behind many dear friends. A Liturgy celebrating her life will be on Saturday, March 9, at 1 pm at St. Theresa Church, Spring Hill, FL.

