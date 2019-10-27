|
AGNER, Josephine "Jimmie" On October 24, 2019, our beloved mother, Josephine "Jimmie" Agner, 100, of Palm Harbor went home to be with the Lord. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Jimmie was born in Tampa, FL, May 27, 1919. She was always proud to be a Native Floridian- a true "Florida Cracker." Jimmie was also proud of her Sutton family ancestry. The Suttons were pioneers settling in the Curlew area of Palm Harbor, where Jimmie was raised. Jimmie was blessed with good health most of her life: hopping on her John Deere and mowing her property until she was 92. Her greatest legacy was her devout faith and the example she set for her children and grandchildren. She read her Bible and prayed every day. Jimmie was predeceased by her husband, Jake Agner; mother, Maude Sutton Gonzalez and father, Joe Gonzalez; two sisters, Minnie Gonzalez Williams and Bonita Gonzalez Wiggins; one niece, two nephews; and one great-grandson. Jimmie is survived by two daughters, Sharon Agner and Carol Butler; two grandchildren, Donna Hand and Mark Butler; and one great-grandchild, Sutton Hand. Services will be held Nov. 2, 2019, at Curlew United Methodist Church, 2210 Cathedral Dr., Palm Harbor, FL, 34683. Visitation is at 10 am with the service to begin at 11 am. Friday visitation is 4-6 pm at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 1320 Main Street, Dunedin, FL, 34698. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Curlew United Methodist Church; Samaritan's Purse PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; The Salvation Army, 1625 N. Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL, 33765. Moss Feaster Dunedin MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019