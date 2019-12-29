CREVELLO, Josephine 59, passed away peacefully December 24, 2019 at home with her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Maryanne Fede and is survived by her adoring son, Anthony Crevello Jr.; husband, Anthony Crevello Sr.; father, Ernest Fede Sr.; and brothers, Vincent and Ernest Fede Jr. Josie was born in New Haven, Connecticut and worked in the service industry in St. Petersburg for many years. Josie loved everyone and they loved her. She had a great personality and made everyone feel special. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Heaven has just gained another angel. There will be visitation Monday, December 30, at Brett Funeral Home, 5-7 pm, with a Funeral Mass the following morning at St. Jude's Chapel, at 9:30 am, with burial to follow. Guestbook available at: www.brettfuneralhome.net Brett Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019