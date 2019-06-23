POLACHNIK, Josephine E.
(Slagor) "Jo" 93, of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Lancaster, New York, passed on June 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family members. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Anthony E.; and was a loving mother, grandmother, (Nana) and great-grandmother. She is survived by three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was a friend to everyone and will always be missed with memories lasting forever. She will now rest in Heaven. Prayer Service to be held at Clearwater Municipal Cemetery, Monday June 24 at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019