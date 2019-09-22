|
ELIGADO, Dr. Josephine C. "Joji" went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2019, with her family by her side. One of four daughters, Joji was born on February 4, 1941 to the late Jose and Luz Custodio. Joji attended The University of Santo Thomas in the Philippines. She completed her medical residency at the Cleveland Clinic. Joji accomplished so much in her life and loved her career as an anesthesiologist. Those that knew and loved her, will remember that she was a devout Catholic and an avid collector of Asian artifacts. She was an animal lover, especially when it came to cats. Thanks to her daughter bringing home the very first stray, Joji's menagerie at one time increased to nine cats. She is leaving behind two of her beloved cats, Jorge and Princess. She is survived by her sisters, Lourdes Fiscus, Clarisse Suarte, Maria Christilles (Richard); son, Dennis Eligado (Nancy); and daughter, Monica Stegelman (Mark); and grandchildren, Chris, Brandon, Nick, Parker, Jack, Max and Campbell, and great-grandson, Aiden. She is preceded in death by long time partner, Thomas Campbell. A Celebration of Joji's Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Rd., Largo, FL. A Memorial Service will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW State Rd. 200, Ocala, Florida 34476. Serenity Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019