FICARROTTA, Josephine Capitano Born Jan. 11, 1933 and entered eternal life Jan. 15, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Tony and Steve (Carol); daughter, Tracey Meitzen (Steve); grandchildren, Dominique Meitzen, Danielle, Dominic III and Kaitlyn Ficarrotta. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Dominic; and son, Dominic Ficarrotta Jr.; along with her parents; a brother and a sister. Josie was born and raised in Ybor City and a life long Tampa native. She was truly the family matriarch, she kept the family tradition alive cooking for family and friends every Sunday, and every holiday. We will never be able to fill the void she leaves, but we are all blessed to have been raised by such a strong and loving Mother and Nanna. Services will be held 2 pm, February 7 at Christ The King Church, 821 So. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL. 33609.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020