FRASSICA, Josephine Patricia passed from this world peacefully after a long illness Wednesday October 2, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Josie worked for many years as a City of Boston Parking Enforcement Officer. Following her retirement in Florida, she proudly served as the crossing guard for the Westside Elementary School at Applegate Drive where she was known for her indomitable spirit and unfailing smile. So much in life inspired Josie and made her happy. She had a love of music of every type and had a beautiful singing voice, she also loved flowers, eating lobster, her pets, swimming, dancing and crocheting. But it was the company of her family and friends that brought the most joy to her life. Whether it was a visit at home, playing board games or riding roller coasters with her grandchildren, it all made her laugh out loud and smile from ear to ear. Her energetic, loving spirit will be sorely missed by all those who knew her. Josie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, Joseph; her sisters, Jacqueline Dalzell, Lillian Tagliaferro, and Helen Walsh; her brothers, Walter and Robert Murphy; and her granddaughter, Christine Macauley. She is survived by her sister, Rita Regan of Spring Hill, FL and her children, Beverly Downey of Spring Hill, FL, Jilda Vuilleumier and her husband, Robert of Hernando FL, Jacqueline Frassica of Hudson, FL, John Frassica and his wife, Damaris of Tampa, FL, and Dr. Joseph Frassica and his wife, Tina of Gloucester MA; as well as nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to calling hours Thursday, October 10, 2019, 6-8 pm, and a funeral Friday, October 11, at 11:30 am. Both will be held at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, 16931 US-19, Hudson, FL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ,

