Josephine FRATTALONE

FRATTALONE, Josephine of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Jamestown, NY passed away June 27, 2020 at Countryside Rehab and Health Center at the age of 89 in Palm Harbor, FL. She was born in Jamestown, NY. She is survived by her sons, David Frattalone (Maureen Dwyer) of Barre Town, VT, Dr. Sam Frattalone (Diane) of Palm Harbor, FL; daughter, Carol Gamal (Nick) of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren, Katie (Stefanie), Mei Mei Dwyer-Frattalone, Stacey Snyder, Mandi Palmer (Aaron), and Chris Frattalone; great-grandchildren, Laila and Briella Snyder. She will be remembered for her love of life and family, her wonderful smile, great sense of humor, and willingness to help family and friends. She loved playing cards and baking Christmas cookies. She is now at peace and is with God and her husband Sam.



