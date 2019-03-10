Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Gonzalez


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josephine Gonzalez Obituary
GONZALEZ, Josephine "Josie"

99, passed peacefully on March 7, 2019. She was born in Tampa on February 19, 1920. She is predeceased by her parents, Constantino and Celsa Gonzalez; and brother, Constantino (Tino) Gonzalez. Josie graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1937. She began her career as a secretary for Mayor Nick Nuccio and then to all Hillsborough County Commissioners, before becoming Comm. Rudy Rodriguez' secretary. She completed her career of over 50 years working for four HCSO sheriffs. Josie was a faithful Catholic and member of Christ the King Church for over 60 years. She was devoted to her family and loved ball room dancing and socializing with her countless friends. Josie is survived by her son, Frank Anthony Fernandez (Carol); granddaughters, Celeste Pramberger (Paul) and Laura Paredes (Tony); and five great-grandchildren; Alexandra, Catherine, and Nicholas Pramberger, and AJ and Katiana Paredes. She is also survived by her brother, Henry Gonzalez (Eleanor) and many nieces, nephews. The family wishes to extend their grateful thanks to Ikania Martinez, Onay Conception, and staff of Florentina's House ALF, for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, Tampa or .

Boza & Roel

https://www.bozaroel.com/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now