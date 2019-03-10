GONZALEZ, Josephine "Josie"



99, passed peacefully on March 7, 2019. She was born in Tampa on February 19, 1920. She is predeceased by her parents, Constantino and Celsa Gonzalez; and brother, Constantino (Tino) Gonzalez. Josie graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1937. She began her career as a secretary for Mayor Nick Nuccio and then to all Hillsborough County Commissioners, before becoming Comm. Rudy Rodriguez' secretary. She completed her career of over 50 years working for four HCSO sheriffs. Josie was a faithful Catholic and member of Christ the King Church for over 60 years. She was devoted to her family and loved ball room dancing and socializing with her countless friends. Josie is survived by her son, Frank Anthony Fernandez (Carol); granddaughters, Celeste Pramberger (Paul) and Laura Paredes (Tony); and five great-grandchildren; Alexandra, Catherine, and Nicholas Pramberger, and AJ and Katiana Paredes. She is also survived by her brother, Henry Gonzalez (Eleanor) and many nieces, nephews. The family wishes to extend their grateful thanks to Ikania Martinez, Onay Conception, and staff of Florentina's House ALF, for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, Tampa or .



Boza & Roel



https://www.bozaroel.com/ Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019