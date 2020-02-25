GOSSETTE, Josephine "Josie" entered her eternal rest on February 17, 2020. Josie was born on May 30, 1926 in West Newton, PA to Stephen and Kathryn Kuskevich. She was the youngest of five siblings, John, Helen, Stanley, Charlie Kovalchick, and Mary Tamasy, who all preceded her in death. Josie was an active parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church in Tampa, where she served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, and as a member of OWLS and Circle 12. She volunteered for over 20 years in the gift shops of St. Joseph Women's Hospital and HB Plant Museum. Prior to moving to Tampa, she lived in Atlanta, GA where she and her husband, John Gossette ran their family company, Reliable Paper Service. Josie will be remembered for her beautiful smile, loving heart, and generous spirit. She loved her family, friends, and her Catholic faith with all of her being. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn "Kathy" Stephens (Ken); her grandson, Tyler Stephens (Jessica); niece, Stanlyn Mierzwa; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 4 pm, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, with viewing immediately following until 6 pm, at Blount and Curry Funeral Home (605 South MacDill Avenue). Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, February 26 at Christ the King Catholic Church (821 South Dale Mabry) in the Chapel, with Monsignor Michael Muhr presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Jesuit High School (4701 N. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614) or to the . There will be a private family burial in West Newton Cemetery. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020