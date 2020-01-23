LAMPLEY, Josephine 77, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned January 15, 2020. She is survived by her dearest husband, R.Z. Lampley; son, Christopher Lampley; daughter, Daphne Lampley; three brothers; four sisters; five grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Friday 5-7 with wake 6-7 pm. the funerall will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 1 pm. Both services will be held at the New Jerusalem MB Church, 1715 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020