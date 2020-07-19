Josephine Mariage

MARIAGE, Josephine E. 91, of Bushnell, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Bayfront Health Hospital in Brooksville, FL. She was born to the late Arthur (Happy) and Emma Elliott, on September 8, 1928 in Danville, Illinois. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Mariage; and oldest son Ronald Marriage of Madison, Indiana. Josephine is survived by daughter-in-law, Cheryl Marriage of Madison, Indiana; daughter, Gloria Mariage Davidson of Brooksville, FL; sons, Gary Marriage, Sr. and wife, Caron of Bushnell, FL, and Larry Marriage and wife, Marsha of Brooksville, FL. Josephine was blessed with grandchildren, Michael Davidson, Jennifer (Jon) Goodwin, David (Casie) Marriage, Gary Marriage, Jr., Kevin Marriage, Mark Marriage, Matt (Jessica) Marriage. Great-grandchildren, Joshua, Skye, Markie, Ryder, Levi, Peyton, Ella, Kody, Mason, Sam, Taylor, and Austyn. Brothers, Ralph Elliott and wife Donna of Cookeville, TN, and Jimmie Elliott and wife Mary of Vancleve, KY. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny, Arthur; and sister, Margie of Illinois. Josephine was a home maker. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading books, growing Gardenias, Azaleas, and Christmas Cactuses that she would give the family. Whenever you would go to her home and the TV was on, it would always be on Star Trek. Yes, you can say she was a "Trekkie". Friends may visit the website: www.turnerfuneralandcremation.com
, Turner Funeral Home and Florida Hills Memorial Gardens of Spring Hill, FL and leave a message for the family. Josephine will be laid to rest next to her husband Daniel, at Georgetown Cemetery in Georgetown, Illinois. Turner Funeral Home www.turnerfuneralandcremation.com