MARTINEZ, Josephine "Josie"
Josephine "Josie" Falvo Martinez, 69, passed away on February 28, 2019. Josie was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and moved to the Tampa Bay area as a child. She attended Chamberlain High School and graduated in 1968. She worked as a paraprofessional at Lake Myrtle Elementary School in Land O' Lakes, Florida. Josie is survived by loving husband of 47 years, Roland; son, Jason and his wife, Brook; daughter, April and her husband, Michael; grandchildren: Ava, Evan; and Ramsey; and along with a host of other family and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday March 09, 2019 from 10-11 am with a service being at 11 am at Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 11005 N. US Hwy 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. Entombment and Celebration of Life after the service. Online condolences at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019